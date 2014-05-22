SOLIGORSK, Belarus Belarussian potash monopoly Belaruskali said on Thursday there was no need for now to recreate an alliance with its former Russian partner, the world's biggest potash producer Uralkali.

"Today there's no need to create a common trader. If there are conditions for a reunion, why not? There are no such conditions right now," Valery Kirienko, Belaruskali's CEO, told a news conference in the Belarussian city of Soligorsk.

Uralkali's decision to dismantle one of the world's two big potash cartels pummelled shares of companies that produce potash and heralded a price war for the key crop nutrient.

Belaruskali's CEO also said the company had agreed to ship 500,000 tonnes of potash to India in 2014 at $322 per tonne.

