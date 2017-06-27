Cairo airport to screen passengers from Sudan for cholera
CAIRO Egypt's Cairo airport has started screening passengers arriving from Sudan for signs of cholera because of a reported outbreak there, the head of airport quarantine said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Belgian health authorities said they confirmed a case of bird flu in southern Belgium concerning the highly contagious H5N8 virus, and established a 3 kilometer perimeter around the area where the transport of birds and eggs was forbidden.
In the perimeter around the village of Wangenies, just outside of Charleroi, authorities also introduced a ban on feeding birds outside. The measures will stay in place for at least three weeks.
Belgium said it would not take new measures for the whole of the country, but kept a ban on selling live birds at markets and showing live birds at trade fairs and competitions.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PARIS The French government wants to give lesbian couples and single women access to assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, setting the scene for a major extension of gay rights under new President Emmanuel Macron.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.