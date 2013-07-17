Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Thieves stole 10 paintings worth a total of 1.5 million euros ($1.96 million) in a swift nighttime burglary at a Brussels museum, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
In the early hours of Tuesday, the thieves broke a window on the ground floor of the Van Buuren museum in the leafy Brussels suburb of Uccle and even though the alarm was triggered the thieves were gone before the police arrived.
"The whole thing only lasted two minutes and three seconds," said Isabelle Anspach, the curator of the museum.
The most expensive paintings were "The Thinker" by Dutch artist Kees van Dongen and "Shrimps and Shells" by Belgian painter James Ensor, which accounted for 80 percent of the loss, Anspach said.
Belgian prosecutors said two witnesses saw the thieves speeding off in a BMW.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.