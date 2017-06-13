No cold feet, but towels in short supply after winter nude swim
HOBART, Australia So many people plunged into a frigid river for an annual nude swim on the Australian island of Tasmania on Wednesday that there weren't enough towels to go round.
BRUSSELS Brussels hosted its first "Olympics for Seniors" on Tuesday, giving the chance for locals aged between 75 and 96 the chance to compete in a range of adapted sports at the national stadium.
More than 130 residents of private rest homes took part in activities ranging from throwing a wool ball, tossing a pancake, a music quiz and a wheelchair relay of four times 25 meters.
In line with Olympic founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin's principle, the important thing was not winning, but taking part.
Brussels and "A Travers les Arts", an organization working with rest home residents, decided to launch the first edition to promote outdoor activities for elderly people in care and as part of a push to make the Belgian capital more age-friendly.
"Happiness has every age" was one of the key messages of the event.
(Reporting by Charlotte Steenackers; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams)
HOBART, Australia So many people plunged into a frigid river for an annual nude swim on the Australian island of Tasmania on Wednesday that there weren't enough towels to go round.
LONDON The Angolan capital Luanda has knocked Hong Kong off the top spot in an annual survey that ranks the cost of living for expatriate workers in world cities.
VATICAN CITY The "Hail Mary Pass" did not come up in the conversation, but Pope Francis clearly had a good catch on Wednesday when he received a helmet and jersey from members of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame.