ROME Italian police have arrested an Algerian suspected of having produced false documents for Islamist militants connected to the recent deadly attacks in Brussels and Paris, Italian media reported on Saturday.

Djamal Eddine Ouali, 40, was arrested by DIGOS anti-terrorism police in Bellizzi, a small town near Salerno in southern Italy, according to Sky TG 24 television and other media.

DIGOS could not be reached for more details.

The reports said he was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Belgian authorities for producing and procuring false documents to be used in illegal immigration.

His name was found in documents in a raid in an apartment near Brussels last October, including some documents with photos of some of the militants involved in the attacks last year in Paris and last week in Brussels and the aliases they used, the reports said.

They said Italian police had informed their Belgian counterparts and that the man might be extradited to Belgium in the next few days.

