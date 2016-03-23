BRUSSELS EU ministers will meet at Belgium's request to discuss the suicide bomb attacks on Brussels Airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital on Tuesday, the Dutch justice minister said on Twitter.

It is possible the meeting will take place on Thursday morning, Ard van der Steur said. The Netherlands, which currently holds the rotating European Union presidency, will organize the event.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed at least 30 people. A suspect who fled the airport is now the target of a police manhunt.

