BRUSSELS Security services found and destroyed a third bomb after two explosions at Brussels airport on Tuesday killed at least 10 people and left around 100 wounded, the provincial governor of Brabant Flanders said on Wednesday.

A separate blast at a metro station in central Brussels killed a further 20 people and injured roughly 130 people, according to a provisional toll from the national crisis response center.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Barbara Lewis)