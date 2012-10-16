BRUSSELS Belgium will need to find 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) of further savings to keep its public sector deficit in line with its target this year due to a deteriorating economy, Belgian newspapers said on Tuesday.

The Belgian government has pledged to cut the deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product from 3.7 percent in 2011 and already imposed 13 billion euros ($16.9 billion) of cost cuts and tax hikes.

Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo's government is due to start budget talks from Wednesday, but is likely to be facing economic stagnation or contraction this year and only limited growth in 2013.

The Federal Plan Bureau, whose estimates the government uses to draft budgets, said in September it believed the economy would shrink by 0.1 percent this year and expand by 0.7 percent next.

It had previously forecast growth of 0.1 and 1.3 percent respectively.

It is estimated Belgium will need to find a further 4-5 billion euros to achieve a deficit of 2.15 percent in 2013. ($1 = 0.7730 euros)

