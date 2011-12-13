Position: Belgian Central Bank Governor
Incumbent: Luc Coene
Date of birth: March 11, 1947
Term: Has been in office since April 2011, replacing Guy Quaden, who had served for 12 years.
Key Facts:
- Coene was a senator with the pro-free market Flemish liberal (Open VLD) party and a member of Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt's cabinet until he moved to the central bank as deputy governor in 2003.
- Coene has called for a reform of Belgium's system of indexation, under which salaries, rents and prices for a wide range of items, from energy to tram tickets, are adjusted in line with inflation.
- As deputy governor, Coene oversaw the central bank's department for international and Eurosystem coordination. He has a degree in economics and a postgraduate diploma in European economic integration.
- Coene is well-versed in financial problems, having headed the committee that guided the federal government on the rescue of Belgian banks and the break-up of Belgo-Dutch Fortis.
- Coene is in favor of European bonds.
- Coene is generally seen in Frankfurt as a dove in dealing with inflation, like his predecessor Guy Quaden.
- He has taken aim at regulators, saying they need to ensure that banks take account of the riskiness of the government bonds they own.
