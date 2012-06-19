BRUSSELS A planned deal involving a wind farm operator that would have resulted in Belgium's first major stock market flotation in three years has been delayed, with the companies involved blaming the latest bout of uncertainty in financial markets.

Belgium-based wind farm operator Electrawinds and a Frankfurt-listed acquisition company postponed their planned tie-up which would have resulted in the latter changing its name to Electrawinds then seeking a listing in Brussels.

Shareholders in European Cleantech I SE (ECT) ECTC.DE, an investment vehicle set up to buy a green technology company, had been due to meet last week to vote on whether to buy Electrawinds in the 500 million euro ($629 million) reverse takeover.

"They just wanted to keep it away from a very exciting weekend about what is happening for the future of the euro," said a spokeswoman for Electrawinds.

The decision adds to a list of planned flotations which have fallen victim to turbulent market conditions.

The owners of German chemical company Evonik RAGES.UL for instance scrapped plans for what could have been Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) in more than a year due to worries over the euro zone.

The flotation of Electrawinds, albeit via a reverse takeover, would have been the first listing of a major Belgian company since biotechnology firm Movetis at the end of 2009.

The ECT shareholder meeting in Luxembourg was put back to July 20 and the listing should happen shortly afterwards, the Electrawinds spokeswoman said.

Electrawinds shareholders would get 14.6 million euros in cash and 39.9 million new shares in ECT.

ECT is likely to issue the new shares at over 10 euros per share, valuing the new combined company at over 500 million euros.

(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)