French aviator crosses Channel in flying car
PARIS A French pilot crossed the English Channel on Wednesday in a flying car that looks part dune buggy, part paraglider.
BRUSSELS Each spring, the ground of the forest Hallerbos trades in its brown and green hues for vibrant blue, when a burst of bluebell flowers bloom.
The bluebells are at their height in mid-April, but the fervent bloom lasts only seven to 10 days. Afterwards, leaves emerge in the beech trees above, blocking sunlight from reaching the flowers below. Visitors then have to wait another year to catch a glimpse of these wild flowers.
The protected forest, located south of Brussels near the town of Halle, draws locals and tourists to witness a landscape that looks plucked from a fairy tale.
Local student Violette Yernaux came for her first time to see the flowers, walk through nature and relax.
"They are all together like a carpet. It's so pretty," Yernaux said.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
SHANGHAI Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.
ISLAMABAD They pollute the roads and chug along at a snail's pace, but to their Pakistani owners the rickety trucks are moving pieces of art, commanding attention with garish portraits of flowers, Islamic art, and snow-capped Himalayan peaks.