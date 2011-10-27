BRUSSELS Many private sector companies will sign up to a voluntary 50 percent discount on their Greek debt holdings as part of a bailout plan proposed by EU regulators, the managing director of the Institute for International Finance said on Thursday.

Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and insurers earlier on Thursday for them to accept a voluntary 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

"We believe it is likely to be very, very high," Charles Dallara, who led negotiations on behalf of the IIF, which represents private sector creditors, said when asked about the level of take-up.

"All parties recognized not only that the future of Greece but also the future of Europe, and the future of the world economy, was at stake," he added during a briefing in Brussels.

(Reporting By Philip Blekinsop; writing by Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)