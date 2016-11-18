David Bowie appears on British postage stamps, year after his death
LONDON David Bowie is to appear on a range of British postage stamps as a tribute to the musician who died last year, the postal service has announced.
BRUSSELS Brussels honored French singer Michel Polnareff by dressing up the Manneken Pis, the Belgian capital's iconic bronze statue of a boy urinating, in one of the singer's exuberant stage costumes.
"I love it. I love it. It's great fun," Polnareff, who has sold around 60 million records during his 50-year career, told Reuters after the unveiling on Thursday night.
Polnareff, 72, rose to prominence in 1966 with the song "La Poupée qui fait non" ("The Doll That Says No"), where he was accompanied by future Led Zeppelin band members Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.
Known for his colorful outfits, Polnareff followed up with many more French chart hits such as 'Mes regrets', 'Le Bal des Laze' and 'Lettre à France' and will perform at Forest National, one of Brussels' largest concert halls, later on Friday.
The star of Iran's Oscar-nominated movie "The Salesman" said on Thursday she would not attend the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood next month because of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigrants from Muslim nations.
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.