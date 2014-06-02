BRUSSELS Study first, World Cup second.

That is not just the advice of Belgium's universities, but also of the Belgian football team to students ahead of the World Cup in Brazil starting on June 12 and ending on July 13.

Antwerp University has enlisted the help of some of the World Cup squad to encourage students during exams lasting until the end of June.

"I advise you to plan your day well," midfielder Mousa Dembele says in a video clip posted on the university website. "Of course you want to watch our matches. Afterwards get down to some serious cramming.

"Watch the matches, don't drink - unless we win," is the advice of Belgium captain Vincent Kompany. "If we win it will be worth the effort."

A university spokeswoman said a study had shown that 10 percent fewer students passed their exams during World Cup years than at other times.

Belgium's participation for the first time in 12 years could make the problem even worse.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)