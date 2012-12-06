Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
GUATEMALA CITY Software guru John McAfee, who is fighting deportation to Belize, was rushed to the hospital in Guatemala on Thursday after his lawyer said he suffered two mild heart attacks earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
McAfee was carried out on a stretcher from an immigration service cottage where he was detained after crossing illegally into Guatemala from neighboring Belize. Police in Belize want to question McAfee in connection with his neighbor's murder.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel and Sofia Menchu; Editing by Simon Gardner and Stacey Joyce)
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit, a source said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.