HONG KONG Shoe and footwear maker and distributor Belle International Holdings Ltd (1880.HK) said its management will sell 240 million shares at a discount, sending the company's stock down more than 8 percent to the lowest level in two weeks.

As of 0306 GMT, Belle International shares were down 8.24 percent after dropping as much as 9.5 percent earlier. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.62 percent.

"The shares are to be sold at the lower end of a range, reflecting a lack of enthusiasm to buy the shares. Long-term funds are not interested in buying in this volatile market," said UOB Kay Hian sales director Steven Leung.

Analysts said the selldown suggested the stock price had already peaked and more or less reflected its earnings outlook.

UBS AG UBSN.VX said in a research note on Thursday that they had raised concerns over the expansion of Belle, China's largest retailer of women's footwear, into the lower price segment.

"Given uncertainty on the new strategy and share disposal, we believe Belle's share price will likely be under downward pressure in the near term," UBS said in the note.

Belle, a strategic partner of Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), said on Thursday that its management would sell 240 million shares, a 2.846 percent stake, at HK$15.28 each, valuing the deal at HK$3.67 billion ($470 million).

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Belle said management including Chief Executive Sheng Baijiao, but excluding Executive Directors Tang Yiu and Sheng Fang, had engaged Morgan Stanley & Co International and Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd to place the shares.

According to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday, executives of Belle planned to sell about $567 million worth of shares in a range of HK$15.28-15.70 each. The stock closed at HK$16.26 on Wednesday.

Despite the selldown, analysts said Belle was a better bet than its peers as it was not facing serious inventory problems.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)