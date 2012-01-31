MILAN Italian clothing retailer Benetton Group SpA BNG.MI denied on Tuesday a report in an Italian website about possible merger talks with Spain's retail giant Inditex ITX.MI, owner of the popular Zara label.

"We categorically deny the report," a Benetton spokesman said.

Shares in the Italian retailer, who reports preliminary 2011 sales on Tuesday, were up 7.9 percent at 6:01 a.m. ET, after rising strongly the day before.

"Shares are up on the rumors about Inditex, certainly not about the results figures they're publishing later today, which won't be good," a Milan-based analyst said.

Italian website "Il Nuovo Mercato" cited speculations from indirect sources.

