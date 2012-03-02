MILAN Italian clothing company Benetton Group SpA BNG.MI said on Friday it received the go-ahead from Italy's market regulator Consob for the Benetton family holding's buyout offer of minority shareholders, paving the way for a planned delisting.

A majority of analysts expect the Benettons' Edizione holding to succeed with an offer of 4.6 euros per share it made last month, offering a fragmented raft of minority shareholders a 6 percent premium to the average price of the last 12 months.

Out of eight analysts asked by Reuters, only three expect the Benettons to raise their offer, while five think the current one is fair considering the historically low share price at which Benetton is now trading, after a decade of stagnating sales and in a crisis-hit Italian stock market.

"I think small shareholders should consider themselves lucky there was an offer at all. If I were the funds, I would take the money and run. It's a decent offer considering the state the company is in," a Milan-based analyst said, declining to be named.

Shares in the maker of colorful wool sweaters have hovered just above the 4.6 euros offered since the bid was made public at the beginning of last month, and were last trading at 4.646 euros.

Benetton has gained 56 percent so far this year, but fell about 40 percent in 2011. Its market value of 850 million euros is now a far cry from the 4 billion euros reached in 2000.

Other analysts say Benetton's 780 million euro property portfolio, which Goldman Sachs valued at 4.24 euros per share in a recent note, speaks for an increase in the offer.

"I don't think this offer is fair, frankly; shareholders would be right to demand a higher valuation," said Veronique Cabioc'h, an analyst at AlphaValue in Paris. "They have high-quality real estate assets; my target is at 5 euros."

Benetton, famous the world over for controversial advertising campaigns, has failed to cut its exposure to slow-growing markets in Europe over the last 10 years. Those markets accounted for about 79 percent of its sales in 2010.

It has also been hit hard-hit by competition from more-flexible rivals such as Inditex SA's (ITX.MC) Zara and Swedish retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST).

"They have a big business model problem, which is no longer adapted to an environment revolutionized by Zara and H&M," AlphaValue's Cabioc'h said.

"It won't be changed in a day. But delisting is the right thing to do, so they don't suffer from the market's pressure while they turn around the company. It's a good brand; there's no need to throw the baby out with the bathwater," she added.

The offer will run from March 5 to March 30, Benetton said in a statement late on Friday.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)