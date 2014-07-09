The logo on the back of a Bentley Motors vehicle is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN Britain-based luxury carmaker Bentley Motors increased six-month sales by almost a quarter on demand from China and the Middle East, keeping the brand on track for another record year.

Global deliveries rose 23 percent to 5,254 ultra-luxury saloons, coupes and convertibles, compared with 4,279 models in the first half year of 2013, Volkswagen-owned Bentley (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday.

Sales increased 11 percent in Europe, 27 percent in the Middle East and 46 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, Crewe-based Bentley said.

"There's no question that some markets will remain tough but we are confident of a good 2014," Bentley sales chief Kevin Rose said.

Bentley, bought by VW in 1998, posted the highest sales and profit in the manufacturer's 95-year history in 2013.

