Legendary investor Warren Buffett on Wednesday said he hoped Ben Bernanke would stay for a third term as the head of the Federal Reserve, even with reports that Bernanke would prefer to leave when his current term ends.

In a CNBC interview, Buffett said there was no one better for the job and that he suspected Bernanke would be willing to stay if asked.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)