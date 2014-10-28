Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
NEW YORK Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) conglomerate has sold a marketing and direct mail unit to a Wisconsin businessman, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Robert M. Kraft bought Omaha, Nebraska-based World Marketing Inc from Berkshire Hathaway and will move the company's corporate headquarters to Wisconsin, according to a statement from World Marketing.
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Milwaukee-based Optimus Financial Services helped secure financing for the deal from Associated Bank, also in Milwaukee.
Billionaire Warren Buffett, the world's third-richest person as ranked by Forbes, has built Berkshire Hathaway into a sprawling conglomerate comprising everything from ice cream to insurance. He rarely sells companies.
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .