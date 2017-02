WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the economy on Thursday, February 2, the U.S. House of Representatives' Budget Committee said.

The appearance will come just a week after the U.S. central bank's announcement that it is likely to keep interest rates near zero for nearly three more years, a decision that may prove controversial with some Republicans.

Bernanke has come under attack from a number of Republican presidential candidates for the Fed's ultra-low rates policy.

