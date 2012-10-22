Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday.
FRANKFURT German media group Bertelsmann BERT.UL is considering making a bid for Springer Science+Business SPSBM.UL, the world's second-largest publisher of scientific journals, the Financial Times said on Monday.
Bertelsmann is said to have signalled "firm intent" about making a bid earlier this year, the Financial Times said, without citing sources.
On Saturday a German newspaper report had said Springer Science+Business may list on the stock market in the near future.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
TOKYO/HONG KONG Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to making an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork expected to be worth over $3 billion, CNBC reported on Monday, as it expands its reach beyond tech and telecoms.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.