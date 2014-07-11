Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS, Portugal's largest listed lender, issued a statement late on Thursday in a bid to allay investor concerns about its finances.
Here are key details about the bank's finances, as detailed in that statement and in previous disclosures:
- Excess capital: 2.1 billion euros (based on March 31 capitalization level plus 1.045 billion raised in June)
- Exposure to Espirito Santo family holding companies Rioforte, Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and subsidiaries: 1.15 billion euros, including 1.08 billion euros of loans
- Loans to Rioforte, ESFG and subsidiaries as a percentage of total loan book: 2.1 percent (at March 31)
- Provisions taken on exposure to related companies: To be decided once Espirito Santo Group restructuring is announced.
- Non performing loan ratio on total loan book: 6.0 percent (as of March 31)
- Liquidity support from European Central Bank: 8.346 billion euros (as of March 31)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.