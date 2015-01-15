Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, said it expects same-store sales growth to be flat to negative in the first two quarters of its fiscal year starting February, citing low demand for computers and tablets.

Best Buy's shares fell as much as 16 percent as the forecast put paid to investor's hopes that same-store sales growth in two consecutive quarters meant the retailer was turning a corner.

The market had been overlooking the competitive heft of online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, which have been drawing shoppers away from brick-and-mortar electronics chains such as Best Buy, said Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy.

"I think what investors expected was a continuation of the trends that we saw in the third and fourth quarter where you saw some improvement in domestic same-store sales and operating margins," Hottovy said.

Instead, the retailer on Thursday said it expects same-store sales to be flat to negative low-single digits in the next two quarters and operating margin to decline about 30-50 basis points.

Best Buy also raised its comparable sales forecast to "near 1 percent" growth from "near flat" for the three months ending January, marking the second straight quarter of growth after three consecutive quarters of declines.

The retailer also said same-store sales increased 2.5 percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 3, helped in part by the launch of high-profile products such as Apple Inc's iPhone 6.

Best Buy shares were down 13 percent at $34.76 in midday trading. That effectively wiped out their gains since Sept. 19, when Alibaba Group Holding Ltd went public.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)