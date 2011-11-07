LONDON U.S. retailer Best Buy and Britain's Carphone Warehouse are launching a mobile phone venture with Best Buy's Chinese partner Five Star and are in talks to enter other emerging markets together.

Carphone Warehouse Chief Executive Roger Taylor told Reuters on Monday Best Buy and Carphone planned to replicate the success of their U.S. joint venture Best Buy Mobile.

Taylor was speaking after Best Buy agreed to buy Carphone Warehouse out of Best Buy Mobile for $1.3 billion while also closing their loss-making electrical goods megastores business in Britain.

The two firms had learnt lessons from the failure in Britain and would look to work with local partners in countries like Brazil, India and Indonesia, he said.

"We're in quite progressive talks with two or three potential partners around the world," Taylor said in a telephone interview.

The initial focus in China would be to rollout out a specialist mobile phone outlet within Five Star's existing 200 or so stores, he said.

The venture would eventually look at opening stand out mobile phone outlets, as it has in the United States, he said, adding a similar strategy was likely to be followed in other markets.

While electrical goods retailers are struggling across much of the world amid cut price competition from supermarket groups and online rivals, mobile phone sales are surging thanks to the popularity of smartphones like Apple's iPhone.

Taylor said there had been "definitely some acceleration" in Carphone's European business following the recent launch of Apple's new iPhone 4S phone.

(Editing by David Holmes)