Actress Bette Midler poses for a portrait during a media day promoting the film 'Then She Found Me' in New York April 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer and actress Bette Midler's light aqua, silk square neck, short sleeve gown with voideau rose bundle stitch applique and cartridge pleated train together with matching silk stole Valentino gown which she wore to the 1992 Academy Awards is pictured in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters October 18, 2011. The gown and her famous Mermaid costume and a collection of headdresses and accessories are all going up for auction in November, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday. Midler is also is selling several stage costumes designed by Bob Mackie and outfits she wore on album covers dating back to the 1970s, at the auction set for November 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Courtesty Julien's Auctions/Handout

Midler's fish scale printed and hand painted, panne velvet mermaid costume with nude, clam shell top all heavily embellished with crystals and matching feather head piece as worn by Midler as she portrayed one of her signature characters, Delores de Lago is pictured in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters October 18, 2011. The mermaid costume and the the Valentino gown she wore to the 1992 Oscars and a collection of headdresses are all going up for auction in November, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday. Midler is also is selling several stage costumes designed by Bob Mackie and outfits she wore on album covers dating back to the 1970s, at the auction set for November 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout

Singer Bette Midler is shown wearing her famous mermaid stage costume as the character Delores de Lago in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters October 18, 2011. The Mermaid costume and the Valentino gown she wore to the 1992 Oscars and a collection of headdresses are all going up for auction in November, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday. Midler is also is selling several stage costumes designed by Bob Mackie and outfits she wore on album covers dating back to the 1970s, at the auction set for November 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Courtesty Julien's Auctions/Handout

LOS ANGELES Bette Midler's famous mermaid stage costume, the Valentino gown she wore to the 1992 Oscars and a collection of headdresses are all going up for auction in November, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday.

The singer and actress also is selling several stage costumes designed by Bob Mackie and outfits she wore on album covers dating back to the 1970s.

Top items include a glittering pink-and-purple mermaid costume that Midler wore during her recent two-year residency "The Showgirl Must Go On" in Las Vegas, which is expected to sell for $1,000 to $1,500.

The Bob Mackie dress she wore for the opening number of her "Bette! Divine Madness" tour in 1980 has an estimated price of $2,000 to $3,000.

Midler, 65, who has sold more than 30 million records over a 40-year career, is donating a portion of the auction's proceeds to the nonprofit organization she created in 1995 to restore small parks and community gardens in New York City.

The auction will take place on November 12 in Beverly Hills.

