Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
LONDON Standard Life Investments, a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell, said on Friday it will vote against the Anglo-Dutch's oil company's proposed $49 billion acquisition of BG Group.
"We have concluded that the proposed terms of the acquisition of BG are value destructive for Shell shareholders," David Cumming, Head of Equities at Standard Life Investments, said in a statement.
"This view is based on the downside risks to Shell's oil price assumptions plus the tax and operational risks surrounding BG's Brazilian asset base. Consequently we shall vote against the deal."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
SAO PAULO Brazilian airline Azul SA is tentatively planning to price its initial public offering on Monday, according to a statement on its website, pending approval of securities regulator CVM, which suspended the offering hours ahead of pricing.