Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Complete Genomics Inc GNOM.O said it would be acquired by China's BGI-Shenzhen for $117.6 million, or $3.15 per share, in cash, an 18 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday.
In June, the Mountain View, California-based company said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale, and would cut about 20 percent of its workforce.
Citi is serving as financial adviser to BGI, while Complete is being advised by Jefferies & Co.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.