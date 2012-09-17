Complete Genomics Inc GNOM.O said it would be acquired by China's BGI-Shenzhen for $117.6 million, or $3.15 per share, in cash, an 18 percent premium to the stock's close on Friday.

In June, the Mountain View, California-based company said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale, and would cut about 20 percent of its workforce.

Citi is serving as financial adviser to BGI, while Complete is being advised by Jefferies & Co.

(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore)