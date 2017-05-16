MELBOURNE BHP (BHP.AX)(BLT.L) on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's calls for a change in strategy.

"We reject both claims," BHP said in an emailed statement after Elliott released a letter calling for an open review of BHP's petroleum business and saying the company had exaggerated the costs of collapsing its dual-listed structure.

