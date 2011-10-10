Global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) secured environmental approval from the South Australian government on Monday for an estimated $20 billion expansion of its massive Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine.

BHP Billiton (BLT.L) is expected to give the final go-ahead for the project by June 2012. It has yet to reveal the cost of the expansion but analysts rank it as possibly the single biggest on the drawing board of the world's biggest miner.

The state approval comes only hours after the federal government also gave the project the environmental go-ahead.

The South Australia state government, in announcing the project's key approval, made it a condition that the company must start project construction within five years.

It also said it aimed to finalize an agreement on royalties and infrastructure commitments for the expansion by October 20.

"I anticipate an agreement can be reached soon," Tom Koutsantonis, the state's minister for mineral resources development, said in a statement.

