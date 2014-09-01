JOHANNESBURG South Africa's second biggest company by revenue Bidvest Group (BVTJ.J) reported an 11 percent rise in annual profit on profit on Monday, helped partly by favourable currency swings.

Bidvest, a conglomerate spanning auto show rooms, shipping and catering, said headline earnings per share totaled 1,723 cents in year to end-June, below a 1,751 cent estimate in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

