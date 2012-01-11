Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Jan 11 - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV.O) cut its quarterly earnings forecast and posted weak sales, as a warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for its winter merchandise, sending the company's shares down 13 percent in after-hours trading.
The company expects to earn 2 cents per share to 5 cents per share in the quarter, compared with its previous estimate of 12 cents a share to 24 cents a share.
"The holiday selling period was below expectations as our results were heavily impacted by a lack of favorable winter weather in most of our markets and a highly promotional environment," Chief Executive Steve Miller said.
Fourth-quarter net sales remained at last year's $226.7 million.
Analysts were looking for sales of $232.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales fell 2.1 percent.
Shares of the company fell to $8.25 after the bell. They closed at $9.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.