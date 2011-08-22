Cast members Jeff Bridges (L) and John Goodman arrive at an event celebrating the Blu-ray release of the film ''The Big Lebowski'' in New York August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Dude abides ... on Facebook.

Universal said on Thursday that it will begin offering the Coen brothers' stoner classic "The Big Lebowski" through its Facebook fan page.

The move, which follows a similar Facebook experiment by Warner Bros., coincides with the film's high-definition Blu-ray release and the latest Lebowski Fest. Fans and cast members such as John Goodman and Jeff Bridges gathered in New York this week to pay tribute to the movie and its burned out, bowling loving star.

The film will be available for 30 Facebook Credits ($3). Renters will have a 48-hour window to enjoy the eminently quotable noir.

Though the social network remains a relatively untapped resource for film rentals, Warner Bros. began streaming versions of "The Dark Knight" through Facebook this spring.

(Editing by Zorianna Kit)