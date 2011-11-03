Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc (BIG.N) reported a 6 percent rise in U.S. retail sales for the third quarter, helped by improving demand for most of its major merchandise categories.

Big Lots, which stocks its stores with merchandise that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, said sales at stores open at least two years at the beginning of the fiscal year increased 1.7 percent in the quarter.

"We were encouraged by the improving trends in most of our major merchandise categories, positive early response to certain of our holiday strategies, and favorable results from our promotional friends and family event during the quarter," Chief Executive Steve Fishman said in a statement.

Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots, which will report sales for its Canadian and wholesale operations on December 1, posted quarterly U.S. retail sales of $1.10 billion.

