Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc (BIG.N) reported a 7.7 percent rise in U.S. retail sales and raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook above analysts' estimates, as more customers shopped for electronic products at its stores.

"Our planned shift to more electronics merchandise while downsizing toys was well received by our customers," Chief Executive Steve Fishman said in a statement.

The company, which stocks products that have been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, now expects a quarterly profit of $1.71-$1.74 per share, higher than the $1.59-$1.66 a share it had forecast earlier.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of $1.63 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Big Lots, which caters to budget-conscious customers, said overall U.S. retail sales rose to $1.62 billion in the quarter, while comparable sales at stores open at least two years were up 3.4 percent.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based company, which will report sales for its Canadian and wholesale operations on March 1, closed at $39.55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

