Shares of Big Lots Inc (BIG.N) fell 20 percent as the close-out retailer's move to sell more electronic products comes at a time when shoppers are increasingly looking at online deals for big-screen TVs, tablets and other gadgets.

The company, which stocks products that have been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, said it expects comparable sales in the United States to be slightly negative, compared with its prior guidance of an increase of 2 percent to 4 percent.

At least three brokerages cut their ratings on the stock in the wake of the weak forecast.

"Our confidence in Big Lots' ability to generate consistent, low-single-digit same-store sales growth, necessary if the stock is to work has been diminished," analysts at MKM Partners wrote in a note.

However, other analysts chose to focus on the benefit to margins that may result from the shift in its merchandise mix - from the heavily promotional toy segment to electronics, consumables and furniture.

"While we are disappointed in Big Lots' first-quarter revised comp guidance, we believe making major merchandising changes is a process that takes time, and occasional bumps in the road are to be expected," Anthony Chukumba from BB&T Capital Markets wrote in a note.

Chukumba, who reiterated his "buy" rating on the stock, cut his first-quarter earnings estimate on the company to 76 cents from 80 cents to reflect the lower sales estimate.

Big Lot shares were trading at $36.63 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a low of $35.93 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)