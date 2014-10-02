Eckhard Cordes, Chief Executive of retailer Metro AG arrives to testify in the trial against former German banker Gerhard Gribkowsky at a district court in Munich November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Guido Krzikowski

FRANKFURT Activist investor Cevian named Eckhard Cordes, a former executive at carmaker Daimler and retailer Metro, as its second representative on the supervisory board of German construction group Bilfinger (GBFG.DE), in which it is the top shareholder.

The chairman of the German company, Herbert Walter, will step down after 16 years on the board to make room for Cordes, Bilfinger said, following the resignation of Roland Koch as chief executive in August amid a series of profit warnings.

Bilfinger has been switching focus to services, where margins are higher, but was caught out by an energy industry crisis that hurt large European utilities which are among its most important services customers.

Interim CEO Herbert Bodner said last month after the company's third profit warning in short succession that he was "reasonably sure" Bilfinger could now meet its reduced targets.

Cevian, which has been invested in Bilfinger for three years and this week raised its stake to 25.6 percent from 20 percent, said in a statement on Thursday: "We are convinced that Bilfinger has a successful future."

"Cevian takes a long-term investment perspective because we know that it is impossible to successfully transform a company in only a few quarters. Together with the company we want to continue and further the efforts for growth and a profitable future," said partner Jens Tischendorf, who sits on the board.

Bilfinger shares closed down 2.4 percent before the announcement of who the new board member would be.

Cordes will be installed after Walter steps down on Nov. 4. The board will then elect a new chair.

Walter, a former CEO of Dresdner bank, has been on Bilfinger's board for 16 years, eight of them as chairman.

Cordes was on Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) executive board from 1996 to 2005 including spells heading its Mercedes and trucks units, and was chief executive of German retailer Metro from 2007-2011.

He is chairman of the Federation of German Industries' Eastern Economic Relations committee and has been with Cevian for two years.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)