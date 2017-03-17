European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
That brings it close to the 30 percent threshold at which investors are forced under German law to make a full takeover offer.
Cevian, which has a policy of buying stakes in companies whose parts it sees as being more valuable than the whole, started buying shares in Bilfinger in 2011.
It instigated a management overhaul in 2015, after the group issued six profit warnings in a year, having run into difficulties in a shift from construction into services.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.