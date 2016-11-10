AT&T's quarterly revenue misses analysts' estimates
AT&T Inc , the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates as it struggles to cope with intense competition in the wireless market.
FRANKFURT Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) Chief Executive Thomas Blades said the election of Donald Trump as President may boost the German company's chances of growing business in North America.
Major policies will be easier to implement quickly given that the Republican party controls the White House and both chambers of the United States congress, reducing chances of a political stalemate over major decisions.
"There is less uncertainty," Blades told reporters on a call to discuss the company's third-quarter results.
"The Keystone XL pipeline for example was personally vetoed by President Obama for a long time," Blades said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
Boeing Co posted quarterly profit and operating cash that beat analysts' estimates, and promised an even better performance in 2017, thanks to "relentless" cost cutting, rising productivity and U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business agenda.