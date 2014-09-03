The logo of German industrial services provider Bilfinger is pictured on top of their headquarters in Mannheim January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger on Wednesday issued its third profit warning since the end of June, saying it had reevaluated risks and opportunities since its chief executive quit in August.

Bilfinger, whose ex-Chief Executive Officer Roland Koch had orchestrated an ill-timed reshuffle at Bilfinger away from civil engineering and construction in favor of higher-margin industrial services, slashed its forecasts for full-year operating and net profit.

The company said it now expected 2014 earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) from continuing operations of at least 270 million euros ($355 million), down from its last forecast of 340-360 million euros.

Net profit from continuing operations should be at least 160 million euros, it said, down from the 205-220 million reduced forecast it had issued just a month ago.

Koch's shift in strategy was designed to ease Bilfinger's exposure to price wars in the building sector but failed to pay off as Germany's struggling big utilities, on which Bilfinger relied heavily, cut back their spending on industrial services.

Koch, a former premier of the German regional state of Hesse, offered to step down on Aug. 4 on mutually agreed terms.

Swedish activist investor Cevian, which has been seeking to expand its footprint in Germany and began investing in Bilfinger in 2011, raised its stake to just over 20 percent on Aug. 28.

Bilfinger said three weeks ago that cost cuts in the second half of the year should help cushion the profit drop, as it reported second-quarter EBITA fell 30 percent and earnings at the Power division plummeted 74 percent.

On Wednesday, Bilfinger said a "fundamental reassessment of the situation" was needed in its power division, which accounted for about a third of Bilfinger's 2013 EBITA. "Earnings expectations for 2014 must be significantly reduced once again."

Germany's accelerated shift away from nuclear power and subsidization of green energy has hit hard important customers of Bilfinger's including the country's major utilities, E.ON and RWE.

Bilfinger added that the results of a reorganization of its Industrial business segment would only be fully realized in financial 2015. It said a difficult situation in energy and European oil and gas markets also played a role.

In addition, Bilfinger said it would write down its investments in a plant that makes steel foundations for offshore wind turbines in Poland by about 30 million euros, which was not included in its adjusted EBITA forecast.

Bilfinger said its forecast for output of 7.7 billion euros remained within the range of its previous guidance.

(1 US dollar = 0.7606 euro)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)