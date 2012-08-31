MANNHEIM, Germany Germany's Bilfinger Berger (GBFG.DE), which specialises in servicing industrial plant, sees increasing operating profits over the next four years as demand rises in defiance of recession forecasts, Chief Executive Roland Koch said.

"Operating earnings will rise continuously through 2016, as will net income when adjusted for disposals," Koch told Reuters in an interview at the German company's headquarters. "We do not see signs of a recession when it comes to new orders, that's a very clear picture."

Koch's comments run counter to expectations from analysts, who on average expect a small contraction in operating profit next year to 435 million euros ($543.7 million) at the 37-year-old builder, according to a Reuters poll, from 438 mln in 2012.

His optimism also contrasts with forecasts from some economists for gross domestic product in Germany, Bilfinger's largest market, to fall this quarter and for the country to fall into a recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction - in the latter half of 2012.

Bilfinger shares, which hit a record 77.4 euros early this year, were up 1.3 percent at 67.0 euros by 1037 GMT, while the benchmark DAX index .GDAXI was up 0.8 percent.

Koch, formerly premier of the German regional state of Hesse, said factories serviced by Bilfinger north of the Alps, the region less hit by the eurozone crisis, are running at full steam.

Demand at Bilfinger's industrial services unit, the company's largest and second-most profitable division, is therefore unabated, but customers are haggling harder, he said.

"It takes more intelligence and creativity on our part to maintain our profitability. Discussions are about the price and the timespan, within in which they have to pay bills."

The company, which traces its roots to a bridge builder founded in 1883, has been reducing its more risky construction operations in favor of the business of maintaining, modernizing and operating buildings, industrial plant and power stations.

Next to Hochtief (HOTG.DE) and Bauer (B5AG.DE) it is one of three Germany-based construction companies that are listed.

Acquisitions are one of the means to help Bilfinger to meet its target to double net income to 400 million euros in 2016 and raise earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) to 700 million.

The company is looking at several opportunities for takeovers, mainly in the United States, India and southeast Asia, Koch said, saying the company would only reluctantly pay more than a multiple of 6 to 8 times a target company's EBITA, though this was at the low end of usual takeover prices.

"We know that in southeast Asia and in the technology sector a multiple of 8 is the lower end" of possible prices," he said. ($1 = 0.8001 euros)

(Editing by David Holmes)