MELBOURNE Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd (BBG.AX) said its suitor TPG Capital TPG.UL came back on Monday with a $825 million takeover offer that does not preclude the planned sale of a stake in one of its most profitable brands.

TPG approached Billabong early last week with a A$3-per-share offer valued at A$765 million, but on Friday Billabong announced it would sell a half-share in its Nixon watch brand, one of its strongest brands.

The sale would generate net proceeds of $285 million and valued the Nixon brand at $464 million -- compared with Billabong's market capitalisation before the takeover approach of $493 million.

The initial TPG approach was conditional on no asset sales, but Billabong said on Monday the U.S. buyout firm said its offer did not preclude Nixon.

"The proposal is subject to due diligence, subject to finance and conditional on a number of other matters, but it does not preclude the Nixon transaction announced on Friday 17 February 2012," the company said.

Billabong said it would consider the proposal and advised shareholders to take no action.

Goldman Sachs is advising Billabong.

On Friday, shares in Billabong leapt to a two-month high of A$2.93 after a trading halt was lifted, up 64 percent from a last trade of A$1.79 before the halt.

But the share price is still well down from over A$9 in February 2011 as its main markets, Australia and the United States, have grappled with weak consumer spending. Its shares dived 44 percent on December 19 after it warned first-half earnings would slump by up to a quarter.

