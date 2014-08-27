SYDNEY Struggling Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd said on Thursday its annual net loss shrank in a sign that its turnaround and cost saving strategy is beginning to bear fruit.

The company posted a net loss of A$233.7 million ($218.2 million) for the year to June 30, including significant items such as impairment charges on brands and goodwill, compared with a net loss of A$860 million the previous year.

Excluding significant items and discontinued businesses, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) was a profit of A$52.5 million, the company said.

After years of declining sales, Billabong was saved last year by a refinancing deal from U.S. private equity firms Centerbridge Partners LP and Oaktree Capital Management, which replaced its leadership.

($1 = 1.0712 Australian dollar)

