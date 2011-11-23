After a huge backlash, alcoholic beverage company Wodka Vodka yanked a New York billboard featuring a dog wearing a yarmulke with the words: "Christmas quality, Hanukkah pricing."

The advertisement drew strong criticism on the Internet and from the Jewish group Anti-Defamation League, which called it "crude and offensive," and said it reinforced an anti-Semitic stereotype that Jews were cheap.

Wodka Vodka, owned by Panache Beverage, Inc, on Tuesday pulled the advertisement, which was posted on a two-sided billboard overlooking a Manhattan highway, and apologized.

"Although rarely serious, we apologize to anyone we may have offended through our holiday campaign and are removing our billboard immediately," the company said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Wodka's vodka purports to be a recipe derived from a "relic from Poland's Communist era," according to its website, which features another advertisement that reads "escort quality, hooker pricing." There is also a picture of a reveler chugging from a vodka bottle.

"We took it down because we offended people and upset people and that was not what we intended to do," said Brian Gordon, the President of Miami Marketing Group, the agency behind the advertisement.

(Reporting by Eric Johnson in Chicago; Additional reporting

by Jessica Wohl; Editing by Greg McCune and Cynthia Johnston)