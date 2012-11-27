Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
BRUSSELS Swedish packaging companies Kinnevik and Billerud (BILL.ST) won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for their planned merger which will create a company with annual sales of about 20 billion crowns ($2.99 billion).
Kinnevik, owner of the rival paper company Korsnas, promised to sell Korsnas' white sack kraft paper and white machine finished/unglazed kraft paper business, the European Commission said in a statement.
The EU competition watchdog said Kinnevik also agreed to a number of input supply agreements with the purchaser of this unit.
The Commission said a preliminary review of the proposed merger showed the deal would have led to too high a market share in this sector.
"The commitments offered by the parties address these concerns," the EU authority said.
The merger is the latest in an industry battling with weak prices due to overcapacity.
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.