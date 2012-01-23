LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Respected independent film veteran Bingham Ray has died, the Sundance Film Festival announced on Monday.

Ray suffered a stroke while at the festival on Friday. He had been in serious, but stable condition since then and was surrounded by family.

"It is with great sadness that the Sundance Institute acknowledges the passing of Bingham Ray, cherished independent film executive and most recently Executive Director of the San Francisco Film Society," the festival said in a statement. "On behalf of the independent film community here in Park City for the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and elsewhere, we offer our support and condolences to his family. Bingham's many contributions to this community and business are indelible, and his legacy will not be soon forgotten."

In October, Ray was named the executive director of the San Francisco Film Society (SFFS).

"We at the Film Society and the entire film community have lost far too early an energetic and visionary impact player who has helped shape the independent film industry for decades in so many important and valuable ways," Pat McBaine, SFFS board president, said in a statement.

Before heading the film society, Ray served as programming consultant to the Film Society of Lincoln Center and consultant to the digital distribution company SnagFilms. He is also an adjunct professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Ray was a co-founder of one of the leading independent film companies of the 1990s, October Films. In recent years he has become a vocal proponent for pushing indie film into the digital age.