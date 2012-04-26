WASHINGTON, April 26 A federal judge on Thursday
refused to order President Barack Obama's administration to
release pictures and video of the U.S. military operation that
killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan almost a year
ago.
The government watchdog group, Judicial Watch, had requested
the Defense Department and Central Intelligence Agency release
any pictures or video footage of the May 1 operation that killed
bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
The Defense Department said it found no pictures or videos
sought by the group and the CIA said it found 52 such records
but refused to release them. It cited exemptions to the U.S.
Freedom of Information Act law for classified materials and
other reasons.
Judicial Watch sued in federal court and U.S. District Judge
James Boasberg sided with the Obama administration.
"A picture may be worth a thousand words," wrote Boasberg.
"Yet, in this case, verbal descriptions of the death and burial
of Osama Bin Laden will have to suffice, for this court will not
order the release of anything more."
He said he refused to substitute his judgment for that of
the CIA and Pentagon regarding the national security risks in
releasing the classified records.
