WASHINGTON, April 26 A federal judge on Thursday refused to order President Barack Obama's administration to release pictures and video of the U.S. military operation that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan almost a year ago.

The government watchdog group, Judicial Watch, had requested the Defense Department and Central Intelligence Agency release any pictures or video footage of the May 1 operation that killed bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The Defense Department said it found no pictures or videos sought by the group and the CIA said it found 52 such records but refused to release them. It cited exemptions to the U.S. Freedom of Information Act law for classified materials and other reasons.

Judicial Watch sued in federal court and U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sided with the Obama administration.

"A picture may be worth a thousand words," wrote Boasberg. "Yet, in this case, verbal descriptions of the death and burial of Osama Bin Laden will have to suffice, for this court will not order the release of anything more."

He said he refused to substitute his judgment for that of the CIA and Pentagon regarding the national security risks in releasing the classified records. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky and James Vicini; editing by Christopher Wilson)