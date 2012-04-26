* Judge cites CIA concerns about national security
* Obama himself decided against release
* Group files appeal to force release of photos, video
WASHINGTON, April 26 A federal judge on Thursday
refused to order President Barack Obama's administration to
release photos and video of the U.S. military operation that
killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan almost a year ago and the al
Qaeda leader's burial at sea.
The government watchdog group Judicial Watch had requested
the Defense Department and CIA release any photos or video
footage of the May 1 operation that killed bin Laden in
Abbottabad, Pakistan.
The Defense Department said it found no pictures or videos
sought by the group and the CIA said it found 52 such records
but refused to release them. It cited exemptions to the U.S.
Freedom of Information Act law for classified materials and
other reasons.
Judicial Watch sued in federal court and U.S. District Judge
James Boasberg sided with the Obama administration.
"A picture may be worth a thousand words," wrote Boasberg.
"Yet, in this case, verbal descriptions of the death and burial
of Osama Bin Laden will have to suffice, for this court will not
order the release of anything more."
The judge refused to substitute his judgment for that of the
CIA and the Pentagon regarding the national security risks in
releasing the classified records.
U.S. officials had long suspected bin Laden was hiding in
Pakistan after he escaped from Afghanistan where he had
orchestrated the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against the United
States.
The White House said on May 4, 2011 that Obama himself had
decided against releasing photos of bin Laden's dead body.
However, Boasberg said he understood the public clamor to see
the images from the raid and subsequent burial.
"It makes sense that the more significant an event is to our
nation - and the end of Bin Laden's reign of terror certainly
ranks high - the more need the public has for full disclosure,"
the judge wrote.
However, he pointed to declarations from Pentagon and other
officials, including the commander of the operation Admiral
William McRaven, who said releasing the material showing the
aftermath of the raid and bin Laden's burial at sea would cause
grave damage to U.S. national security.
The head of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, John
Bennett, told the court in September that many of the images of
bin Laden's body were graphic, including the fatal head wound
and "other similarly gruesome images of his corpse."
Other photos showed bin Laden's body being transported from
Pakistan to the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, the
preparation of the body for burial and the burial itself at sea,
according to Bennett's declaration filed with the court.
"The CIA's explanation of the threat to our national
security that the release of these records could cause passes
muster," Boasberg said.
Judicial Watch immediately appealed to the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
