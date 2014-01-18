French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
MUMBAI Biocon Ltd said its generic version of Roche's Herceptin breast cancer treatment would be available to patients in India from the first week of February.
Bangalore-based Biocon jointly developed biosimilar trastuzumab, which received the Indian drug regulator's marketing approval in November, with U.S.-based Mylan Inc.
About 150,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in India, of which 25 percent are eligible for treatment with trastuzumab, Biocon said.
Roche decided not to pursue a patent application for its breast cancer drug Herceptin in India, paving the way for generic drugmakers to produce cheaper copies, known as biosimilars because they are not identical to the original drug.
Global sales for Herceptin were valued at about $6.4 billion in 2012, including about $21 million in India, Biocon said.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.